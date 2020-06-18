Contractors are expected to start replacing the roof and HVAC units on the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department building on Harper Road on July 15, Raleigh Assistant Administrator Billy Michael told Raleigh Commission during the regular meeting on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Raleigh Commission approved a $122,000 bid by Frye Roofing to replace the roof, along with $43,000 to replace insulated board and plywood on the 50,000-plus square foot building.
The existing roof has been on the building for more than 20 years.
Commission also approved a $71,300 bid from Childers Enterprises to replace the seven rooftop HVAC units.
“They will work in conjunction and put all these units up there, together,” Michael said.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver reported that City of Beckley has agreed to pay $59,000 of the cost, while the Health Department and County Commission will each pay $59,000.
The Raleigh Board of Education is expected to pay a portion of the cost, but the exact amount will not be known until after the next BOE meeting, Tolliver said.
“If they don’t come up with $59,000, it’s a county building,” said Tolliver.”The county will have to pick up the excess, but I’ve been told by sources they will give some on this.”