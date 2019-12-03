Raleigh County Commission will set the rate for the upcoming proposed fire levy which will appear on the May 2020 ballot later this month.
Meanwhile, chiefs of volunteer fire departments from across the county told Commission in an informal meeting on Tuesday that they have concerns about proposed changes in the levy.
Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver, a former firefighter, said the new fire levy proposal will absolutely change the way volunteer fire departments make purchases.
"We're going to tighten the screws down on this purchasing, and if you don't like it, then, all I can tell you is, 'tough,'" said Tolliver.
Raleigh Fire Levy Coordinator Kevin Price handed out the proposed levy, sans the rate, to more than a dozen volunteer fire department representatives who came to the meeting, after the regular Commission meeting.
The proposed levy makes a few changes to a similar levy passed by voters in 2016.
Current levy monies support operations of the City of Beckley Fire Department, 13 volunteer fire departments in the county and the Raleigh Emergency Operations Center.
Under the new levy, which would go into effect on July 1, 2021, levy monies would continue to support those agencies but would also create and operate the Raleigh County Fire Protection Unit, a unit of four or five paid firefighters and other office staff.
Price said the county aims to build a new fire department in Beaver at the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center property. The unit would operate out of that department.
He added that the number of volunteer firefighters has recently dwindled, leading to a need for paid firefighters in the county.
Each volunteer fire department receives about $40,000 in state funds for operations. The levy is necessary for continued operations, training of firefighters, maintenance and purchase of equipment.
The proposed levy also seeks to change how individual fire departments make purchases.
Under the proposal, each department would receive $75,000 for discretionary purchases of items necessary for the operation of the department.
For any additional purchases, department chiefs would then submit purchase requests to the Fire Levy Coordinator for approval. Those purchases would be made from a nearly $2 million budget of levy funding.
In cases that the coordinator would veto a department's request for purchase, Tolliver said, a fire chief could appeal to the Commission, which appoints the coordinator.
Price and Tolliver said the change is necessary because one unidentified Raleigh volunteer fire department is currently being investigated by the West Virginia Tax Department, after a routine audit ordered by the Legislature showed suspicious activity in the spending of state funds.
Price said levy funds are not being investigated by the state.
Tolliver said he learned of the alleged incident involving state funds about a month ago, prompting county officials to seek a tighter rein on spending of county levy funds.
"This is an additional step, due to other circumstances, that have to be put in place and will be put in place to prevent this from happening again," added Price.
Fire chiefs at the meeting told Tolliver that they want an independent appeals board to hear cases of vetoed purchases.
Tolliver insisted that an appeal could be made to Commission, if a fire chief disagreed with Price's decision.
"He has a boss," Tolliver said. "That's us."
Price said the departments will still receive funding and have insurance and utility bills paid. They will also get equipment under any proposed levy, he said.
Tolliver said Commission will set the rate — either lower or the same as the 2016 rate — in the coming days and hear feedback from volunteer fire department chiefs before January, when the proposed levy is submitted to the West Virginia Tax Commission for approval. Once the levy is approved, Commission will vote during the Feb. 4 regular Commission meeting on whether to accept it.
If approved by Commission, the fire levy will be presented to voters on the May 12, 2020, ballot.
If approved by voters, the levy will go into effect on July 1, 2021.
Price said that the last levy provided $3 million for emergency services in the county.
In other actions:
• During a 9 a.m. staff meeting, Commission agreed to seek an additional $105,000 to place four substations throughout the campsite at Lake Stephens. The move will provide each campsite with a 150-amp breaker.
• Tolliver reported during the regular 10 a.m. meeting that Commission met with architects from Schelling and Associates, the Charleston firm which is designing a new Raleigh Sheriff's Department at Pinecrest Industrial Park. At the next regular meeting, Tolliver said the primary cost of the project will be published.
"We're trying to keep it under $10 million, hopefully," he said.
He said construction could start as early as spring 2020.
• Commission agreed to give a one-time cost-of-living adjustment of $500 to all full-time county employees. The money does not come from this year's budget but from "carryover" of unspent funds for the previous fiscal year, said Tolliver.
• Commission rezoned the district around the former Crab Orchard Elementary School from R-2, which was primarily residential, to B-1 to accommodate businesses. Local neurologist Dr. B.K. Vaught purchased the 9-acre property in March and plans to place a medical clinic inside the building.