Raleigh County Commission approves $600,000 CDBG fund for broadband

Raleigh County Commission took a major step Tuesday towards making Raleigh Memorial Airport Manager Tom Cochran’s vision of economic development at Industrial Park a reality.
During their regular Tuesday meeting, commissioners approved a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for broadband expansion at the airport.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said the grant is a little more than $600,000.
Cochran had envisioned an aerospace program in an industrial development on Airport Road. He and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher have worked together to make the vision a reality, drawing federal funding for the project and engaging various sectors.
In 2020, Raleigh Memorial Airport and Lewisburg Airport in Greenbrier County received an AEROReady designation for an 11-county area. West Virginia University-Institute of Technology and New River Community and Technical College have since developed educational programs in the aerospace sector.
Cochran said the move will bring in new business.
“It will be better for our future, so that’s really being proactive and being visionaries, toward what we need in our area,” said Cochran. “That will also be a good marketing device, to bring new business in, knowing we already have that type of infrastructure in place.”
The engineer has been selected, and a mandatory environmental study has been ongoing for about a year, which is required before state agencies issue permits for construction. The $600,000 grant will place broadband in the area around the airport to support new businesses in the development.
“We have several companies that are already located in the park that will be able to be serviced, as well,” added Cochran.
The $600,000 grant is not funded from the federal CARES package that Commission has approved for use in building a multi-county broadband “loop” to bring internet service to underserved parts of the county.
Cochran said that the next step for the airport project is to line up the permits and to start the bidding process.
“This project falls right in line with that, at perfect timing, to be able to pull everything together,” said Cochran. “So we will all benefit from it.”