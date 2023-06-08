The Raleigh County Commission approved a measure to double the county’s building permit fee to help pay for costs associated with the county’s code enforcement department.
The new building permit fee will be half of 1 percent of the estimated building costs. The previous building permit fee was a quarter of 1 percent of the estimated cost.
This means that the permit fee assessed to build a structure that cost $400,000 would be $2,000. Under the previous rate, the fee would have been $1,000.
The increased rate was approved Tuesday during a regular commission meeting.
Commissioner Greg Duckworth stood alone against the measure in the 2-1 vote.
Commissioner Linda K. Epling said she supported the increase because it was needed to help pay for the costs associated with the county’s code enforcement department, which enforces the county’s building code.
“It was my understanding that the present rate and what is brought in does not take care of the employees we have (in code enforcement),” Epling said.
Raleigh County Assistant Administrator Billy Michael said the fees collected from building permits do not come close to paying for that department.
“We've got five employees that work under the code enforcement department,” Michael said. “We brought in about $130,000 in permit fees last year and $130,000 in permit fees would come nowhere close to the salaries of those five employees, the health care of those five employees, the vehicles that we have to put on the road as well.”
Commission president Dave Tolliver said the budgeted amount for the code enforcement department is about $280,000.
Duckworth said he didn’t believe in raising the permit fee because the county also collects taxes on construction projects once they are complete.
“My point is, the county’s gonna get your money,” Duckworth said. “Whether we charge it on the front end for the building permit or we’re going to tax you at the end ... We're not in the business of making money. We're in the business of balancing a budget.”
Prior to the increase, Raleigh County had one of the lowest building permit rates in southern West Virginia. The building permit fee rate for Beckley is a quarter of 1 percent of the estimated cost, Greenbrier County’s is sixth-tenths of 1 percent and Fayette County is a flat 1 percent, according to information provided at the commission meeting
“To me, we should celebrate it,” Duckworth said. “We're less than everybody else, and it should make us more attractive.”
