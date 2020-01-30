Raleigh County Board of Education candidates

In the upcoming May primary election, two seats are open on the Raleigh County Board of Education: those of current board members Jack "Gordie" Roop and Marsha Smith.
Both Roop and Smith are seeking re-election, but they will be running against three other individuals for those spots: Millard Francis of Beckley, Bill Shrewsbury of Beckley and Richard "Rick" Snuffer II.
Snuffer filed for election after resigning from the board in 2016 due to his parents' health and requirements from his job. He served on the board for 14 years, his last 10 years as its president. After taking a break for three and a half years, the passing of his parents and his retirement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he wants back on the board.
"I'm excited at the opportunity to resume my position on the school board, working foremost to be a voice for children while listening to all concerns of the citizens of Raleigh County," Snuffer said. "I have lived in Raleigh County all my life and have always been active in improving our school system to give all children the best education possible regardless of where they live."
Snuffer said his top priority will be to improve the opportunities for children in the county's education system while bringing more transparency to the operations of the board.
"I look forward to building on the many programs I helped start as a previous BOE member such as the addition of PRO officers in our schools, hiring of additional social workers, new and improved school buildings by leveraging our local funds with other state and national partners, and improving pay and benefits for all our teachers and service personnel."
Snuffer worked for USDA for 38 years before retiring in January 2017 as the state executive director. He is past president of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and founding member of the Raleigh County Farm Bureau. He was inducted into the West Virginia Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2018. Born, raised and educated in Raleigh County, he is a graduate of Trap Hill High School. He graduated magna cum laude from West Virginia University with a B.S. in animal science.
Snuffer is also a former teacher of vocational agriculture in Fayette County, where he taught for two years and is currently the managing partner of Snuffer Farms, LLC.
Roop is a lifetime resident of Raleigh County. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from Marshall University. He is the president and owner of Roop Insurance & Financial Services, Inc., president and owner of Custom Business Solutions, Inc., and president of the Raleigh County Farm Bureau.
Roop is running for re-election because he said he believes in high standards for students, administration, teachers and support staff.
"Our students must be college or career ready when they graduate from high school, with skills that will propel them forward as leaders," Roop said. "Our teachers and support staff must have quality tools and professional learning opportunities available."
Having experience on the board, Roop said he believes in the strength of the county's citizens, and respects the integrity of their commitment to meet the fiscal needs of the schools. He believes as the needs of the community change, schools will need to rise to the challenge.
"Technology must also be integrated into our curriculum responsibly to prepare our students for a job market that has yet to be explored," he said. "As a Raleigh County Board member, I advocate for students academically, technologically, physically and emotionally to prepare them for their transformation from student to community leader."
Smith was appointed to the Raleigh County Board of Education in August 2016. She retired in 2014 from Raleigh County Schools after 33 years of service. Although efforts to reach Smith for comment were unsuccessful, the board's website says she spent 27 years of her career at Trap Hill Middle School, where she served as teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Smith also was the principal of Park Middle School for three years and retired as principal of Woodrow Wilson High School.
Shrewsbury is seeking election with a perspective of a parent. As a parent of a child who is currently attending middle school in the county, he feels he would be an asset to the board.
"I volunteer as often as I can at her school and I am also a member of the Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) there," Shrewsbury explained. "I believe our students should be able to graduate ready to pursue additional schooling or a career they are passionate about."
Shrewsbury said, if elected, he plans to listen to the input from all community members and push to keep the board's work transparent.
"I will work to bring the resources our teachers need to the classrooms where they can best serve the students," he said. "Every child is entitled to the best education we can give them, and it is my mission to improve the quality of that education for every student in Raleigh County.
"As a board member, I will represent not just the teachers, but parents, the community and, most importantly, our students."
Efforts to reach Francis were unsuccessful. He is a former attendance director for Raleigh County Schools.
