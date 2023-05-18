The Annual Raleigh County 4-H All Stars Chicken BBQ will be Saturday, June 3 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m at the Raleigh County 4-H Youth Camp. Dinners are $15 for adults and children and must be pre-ordered. You may dine in and visit or carry it home. If you would like to reserve a meal, you may contact the Raleigh County WVU Extension Office at 304-255-9321. Come support Raleigh County 4-H.
Raleigh County 4-H to hold All Stars chicken barbeque
