The Annual Raleigh County 4-H All Stars Chicken BBQ will be Saturday, June 3 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m at the Raleigh County 4-H Youth Camp. Dinners are $15 for adults and children and must be pre-ordered. You may dine in and visit or carry it home.  If you would like to reserve a meal, you may contact the Raleigh County WVU Extension Office at 304-255-9321. Come support Raleigh County 4-H.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video