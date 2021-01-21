GLENVILLE — The names of Raleigh County students who attained the Glenville State College President’s and Provost’s Honor Rolls for the Fall 2020 semester have been announced.
Named from this area were:
President’s Honor Roll (students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours)
Trey Waycaster, Beaver
Ciera Heine, Beckley
Ian Pomeroy, Beckley
Provost’s Honor Roll (students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours)
Ellis Lilly, Crab Orchard
Madison Shepherd, Daniels
Nicholas Blake, Midway