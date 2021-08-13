The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber, 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
Some highlights of the agenda will include a report from the Raleigh County 4-H along with consideration of a grant to Raleigh County 4-H, selection of legal services for RCMA Industrial Park CDBG broadband project, review and approval of drawdown No. 2 on the White Oak Water Project for $24,955.25, consideration of a grant for $50,000 for land acquisition for the West Raleigh sewer project.
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number is 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute.