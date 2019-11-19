Raleigh Commission wants relief on jail bill

Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver and commissioners around southern West Virginia are asking that state lawmakers offer some relief on soaring jail bill costs this January, when the regular session of the West Virginia Legislature opens.
The Commission president reported Tuesday morning that he and a coalition of commissioners, made up of an eight-county area, met last week at the Raleigh County Convention Center with a group of state lawmakers. The group told legislators to either pass a law that requires cities within each county to pay for one or two days when an inmate enters a state jail or to pass a law that gives unincorporated areas "home rule."
Municipalities, including Beckley, are already permitted home rule under state code, but unincorporated areas under county governments are not. Home rule lets a town charge a 1 percent sales tax.
"Some of the delegates were not interested in home rule for the unincorporated parts of the county," Tolliver reported "I said 'Why did you give it to the municipalities? Explain to the commissioners here.'
"They said, 'We don't want to pass any taxes to vex the people,’ " Tolliver added. "I said, 'You did it three years ago. You let the municipalities be home rule.
"That's a tax."
Tolliver said he told the lawmakers that Beckley is already reaping the benefits of the home rule tax from those who live outside of city limits.
"I said 'Let's be serious, buddy. Where does 90 percent of the people in Raleigh County come and spend their money? In Beckley.'
"Beckley is getting all the money from people out in the county," Tolliver added. "They come here to go shop and everything you buy in Beckley, you're going to pay that 1 percent sales tax."
Tolliver said that many counties are "behind on their jail bill." In four months, he said, Raleigh has paid out $884,000 for its jail bill. It budgeted $2.5 million for the year.
Earlier this year, Tolliver said the county may have to cut employee positions or services if the jail bill continues to inflate.
The state redirects a county's coal severance taxes, reallocated tax money and coal methane gas severance taxes to cover unpaid jail bills, in cases where a county cannot pay the bill.
Currently, the county is charged per calendar day for an inmate who is arrested and taken to a jail, regardless of the time of day the person entered the jail.
Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick, who also attended the meeting with legislators, reported that commissioners have asked for lawmakers to consider changing the current payment policy from a calendar day to a 24-hour period.
"If someone comes in at 11:59, they don't get charged for two days," Hedrick said, explaining how the change would help counties.
Tolliver said he is also interested in revamping the judicial process to allow municipal judges in Raleigh County to decide cases involving minor misdemeanors, including shoplifting, and to place offenders on probation.
He said that Beckley judges only hear parking complaints and parking tickets.
"I think, in January, we'll get some type of bill to help," said Tolliver, summing up the meeting with legislators.