Raleigh County Commission will vote on a request for funding from Appalachian Regional Commission for Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service Commission on Tuesday.
During the regular commission meeting, Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth with vote on submitting a grant application to the Appalachian Regional Commission to request an unidentified amount of funding for the Ellison Ridge Water Extension project.
Earlier this year, Commission allotted $40,000 to Cool Ridge PSD for pre-engineering costs on the project, which will bring water to families on Joe Cooper Farm Road and Ellison Ridge.
The county currently has eight PSD projects, Tolliver reported in October.
Commissioners will also hear an annual update on the operations at Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and vote on whether to pay $13,125 to Gary R. Hall for conducting an income survey for another PSD project, the Harper Eccles Sewer Extension at Bradley PSD, which will extend a sewer project at Harper/Eccles to Whitesville in Boone County.
Since taking office 10 years ago, Tolliver has been on a mission to bring water and sewer service to county residents.
In 2011, just under 90 percent of Raleigh households had indoor residential water service.
Over the past 10 years, Tolliver has pushed for plans that bring public water to the outer county, including a $6 million project at Bragg-Pluto Road in 2016 that brought water to 188 homes.
In other business, commissioners will vote on the reappointment of John Mandeville to the Shady Spring PSD, Steve Zilinski to Raleigh County PSD and Todd Robinson to the North Beckley PSD. All terms would expire Dec. 31, 2027.
Commissioners will also vote on a resolution that will request grant funding for the Clear Fork Rail Trail Phase II project from Appalachian Regional Commission, a federal–state partnership that works with the people of Appalachia to create opportunities for self-sustaining economic development and improved quality of life.
Commission will also vote on approval of legal advertising for redistricting and will open bids to purchase equipment for the Raleigh Sheriff's Office.
The regular meeting begins at 10 a.m. in commission chambers at 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, in Shoemaker Square.