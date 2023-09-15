The Raleigh County Commission will vote Tuesday on a resolution that will aid in the expansion of a local manufacturing plant.
Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), said she’s been working with Klöckner Pentaplast, a plastic manufacturer, in the planning of a 60,000-square-foot expansion at its Beaver, W.Va., plant.
Belcher said the expansion is projected to cost a total of $49 million and provide at least 80 jobs.
To assist in the financing of a portion of the construction costs, Belcher said the NRGRDA is seeking approval from the Raleigh County Commission for $19 million in lease revenue bonds.
Commissioners will vote on the resolution during their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in commission chambers.
Belcher said Klöckner’s planned expansion is part of the company’s goal to make the Beaver facility its "North American food hub facility.”
The facility produces plastic packaging including clamshells for fruit and battery packaging. As part of the expansion, Belcher said Klöckner Pentaplast will be looking to use its Raleigh County facility to manufacture other products, including food grade protein packaging for hamburgers, chicken and other proteins.
Since 2000, Klöckner Pentaplast has operated from the industrial park at Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Klöckner Pentaplast is a global manufacturer and one of the leading suppliers of sustainable plastic packaging products, according to the company website.
Belcher had previously been before the commission in May with a similar request. However, after receiving advice from attorneys, Belcher said changes needed to be made, which held up the process.
As part of those changes, the Raleigh County Building Commission will no longer need to be involved in the financing arrangement.
Instead, NRGRDA will issue the $19 million bonds for construction and will become the owners of the property that is now on the Klöckner site as well as the expansion.
The NRGRDA will then lease the property to the Raleigh County Commission, which will then sublease the property to Klöckner.
“The revenue from the lease from Klockner will then pay back those bonds,” Belcher said.
It’s taken several months to iron out these details, and Belcher said she cannot say enough about the willingness of the commission and Klöckner to stick with them through this lengthy and complicated process.
“This for me really represents an opportunity for us to continue to grow with other companies like this,” she said. “This is really an opportunity for us to have an additional tool in our toolbox for financing and really go the extra mile with companies, so this is huge. And what it also represents is a willingness of Raleigh County and the commission to stand behind the companies that are here to keep them here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.