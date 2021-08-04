After voting down on April 6 a request by Gov. Jim Justice’s company for tax increment financing (TIF) on two Harper Road properties, Raleigh County Commission agreed Tuesday to at least have the West Virginia Development Office look at the possibility.
Commission passed a resolution to have the Development Office to advise commission on whether approval of the TIF will benefit the county.
“It’s just a resolution,” Commission President David Tolliver emphasized. “It doesn’t mean that we have approved anything.”
Charleston officials will take a look at plans by Bellmont Corporation on an application for a $19.5 million in TIF for 30 years on two parcels near Tamarack. The parcels are Brier Patch Golf Links along State Route 3 and a property on Harper Road that was once owned by former Gov. Hulett Smith.
On April 6, the Justice owned Bellwood Corporation stated the tax relief would support public infrastructure for various economic development projects, including $200 million of new construction activity through completion of the projects.
The Thrasher Group engineering redevelopment project would include 30 acres of land for sites for mixed-use properties. Commercial spaces, professional offices, retail space and housing that includes single family residential structures, a 9-hole golf course, multi-family apartment complexes and senior living facilities were part of the plan presented by Thrasher in March.
At the April 6 meeting, Tolliver and Commissioner Linda Epling voted down the Bellmont request. Only Commissioner Greg Duckworth voted in favor of the TIF.
During the same meeting, commission voted down Duckworth’s request for a resolution to set a public hearing for early June, but Duckworth had continued to rally for fellow commissioners to take a second look at the project.
On Tuesday, commission agreed to send the information to Charleston to find out if the plan will benefit the county.
Tolliver said after the meeting that commission will assess the Development Office’s judgment on the TIF and then hold a public hearing, before voting on whether or not to approve the TIF.
A TIF is a public financing method that lets a developer to forego payment of taxes in order to develop a blighted area and grow the local economy.
Tolliver said he will only consider the TIF if it benefits Raleigh County as a whole.
“It cannot lose any money,” he emphasized. “Absolutely, we’re not going to lose any money.
“If there’s a possibility the county will lose money, absolutely, we would not be for it.”
Duckworth on Tuesday was glad that commission had passed the resolution.
“I support any new development and any economic growth and development in Raleigh County,” he said. “There’s not developers knocking our door down, trying to build new stuff here.
“So the guys out here wanting to, so I’m excited to see some new growth.”
He said he expects the Development Office’s assessment of the plan to be favorable for the county.
“The TIF has worked awesome in the Clarksburg, Bridgeport area,” he said. “It’s worked awesome in the Morgantown area.
“What reason would we have to believe it wouldn’t be awesome on Exit 44, the Turnpike that captures approximately 14 million people a year, between the Ghent and Pax toll booth?”
He added that there is a need for modern housing in the Beckley area, which development of Brier Patch, a residential community that was built around a golf course that has since been closed, would provide.
“The diagram that was presented to us four months ago showed houses and a golf course, a 9-hole golf course,” Duckworth noted. “That’s still on the table.
“My hopes are West Virginia Development Office approves everything they want to do on Harper Road and Brier Patch.
“The housing market is a big deal right now. We don’t have new housing.”
In other actions:
l Commission approved a three percent pay raise for all full-time county employees, effective Aug. 15.
l Commission approved a number of exonerations and budget revisions, including a revision of the coal severance tax collections from the last fiscal year from the projected $998,0301 to the actual collection of $970,775.
l Tolliver said that the proposed Grandview sewer project will include construction of a new plant on 4-H Lake Road, below Beaver Dam. Commission heard from county officials that residents will have an 80-gallon grinder in their yards that connects to an underground tank. A line is ran from the grinder, which is set on top of the tank, to the tank. Residents will pay only electricity costs for their own grinder, which is 220 volts. The grinder is a way of ending the use of septic tanks, and they are currently used at The Resort at Glade Springs and on sewer projects in West Raleigh.