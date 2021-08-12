The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber, 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.

The agenda includes:

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Invocation - Pastor Greg Lilly; New Haven Baptist Church; Cool Ridge, WV

4. Pledge of Allegiance

5. New Business

5.1 Exonerations

5.2 Budget Revisions

5.3 Report from the Raleigh County 4-H and consideration of a grant to the Raleigh County 4-H

5.4 Selection of legal services for RCMA Industrial Park CDBG broadband project

5.5 Review and Approval of drawdown No. 2 on the White Oak Water Project for $24,955.25

5.6 Consideration of a grant for $50,000 for land acquisition for the West Raleigh sewer project

6. Old Business

7. Public Participation

8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements

9. Reports of Officers and Committees

10. Bills, Communications and Appointments

10.1 Reappointment of Tim Kosut to the Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission: Term expires

August 17, 2024

10.2 Reappointment of Fred T. Sims to the Raleigh County Public Defender’s Corporation; Term expires

August 17, 2024

11. Receipts and Disbursements

12. Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. in the

Raleigh County Commission Chamber.

 Conference call information:

Dial-in number is 978-990-5449

Access code - 623858

Please put phones on mute

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video