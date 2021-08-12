The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber, 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Greg Lilly; New Haven Baptist Church; Cool Ridge, WV
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Report from the Raleigh County 4-H and consideration of a grant to the Raleigh County 4-H
5.4 Selection of legal services for RCMA Industrial Park CDBG broadband project
5.5 Review and Approval of drawdown No. 2 on the White Oak Water Project for $24,955.25
5.6 Consideration of a grant for $50,000 for land acquisition for the West Raleigh sewer project
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Reappointment of Tim Kosut to the Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission: Term expires
August 17, 2024
10.2 Reappointment of Fred T. Sims to the Raleigh County Public Defender’s Corporation; Term expires
August 17, 2024
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. in the
Raleigh County Commission Chamber.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number is 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute