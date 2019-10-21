Raleigh County Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss rezoning more than 500 acres in Sullivan from R-1 (rural) to industrial (I), Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and Beaver Coal representatives reported Monday.
The property at 1799 Sullivan Road is owned by Beaver Coal and has hosted an operational quarry since 1983.
Beaver Coal is seeking rezoning to allow the proper land use classification for the existing quarry and a new concrete plant, Tolliver said.
The Raleigh Planning and Zoning Commission voted last week to recommend approval of the request to the Raleigh Commission, which has the authority to change the land use classifications.
Raleigh County has four land use classifications: rural (R-1), residential (R-2), industrial (I) and business (B).
The meeting is at 9 a.m.