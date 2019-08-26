The Raleigh County Commission will host a special meeting at 9 a.m. today to accept bids for architectural and engineering services for construction of a new Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at Pinecrest Business and Technology Park.
Raleigh County Administrator Jeff Miller said the commission has received five bids for the project.
The special meeting will also serve as the first public meeting about federal funding for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for broadband in Raleigh County.
Region One is submitting the application, in partnership with the commission, to receive federal grant funding that will expand broadband infrastructure near Raleigh Memorial Airport in Beaver, according to Miller. The process requires two public meetings.
The next regularly scheduled commission meeting will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 in Raleigh Commission chambers.