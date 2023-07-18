The Raleigh County Commission is pursuing federal dollars to help alleviate flooding along Whitestick Creek in Mabscott.
During their meeting Tuesday morning, Raleigh County commissioners approved sending a letter of intent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to request flood control improvements at Whitestick Street.
Raleigh County Engineer Detlef Ulfers said a buildup of vegetation around the creek has caused it to overflow during heavy rainfall and spill out into nearby businesses and residential areas.
Ulfers said the commissioner is requesting assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under Section 208 of the Flood Control Act of 1954.
Under this provision, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is given the authority to “partner with a non-federal sponsor to plan for and provide removal of accumulated snags and other debris from waterways and to clear stream channels in the interest of flood control.”
The maximum amount the federal government will provide for projects under this section is $500,000.
The commissioners will then be financially responsible for 50 percent of the total project costs.
Before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decides whether to fund the project, Ulfers said they must first complete a feasibility study to determine if it meets the requirements outlined in the act.
If all goes as planned, Ulfers said he’s hopeful that work on clearing the vegetation from around Whitestick Creek in Mabscott can begin sometime this year.
He added that the project is part of a larger plan to address flooding in Mabscott, but a more permanent fix is years away and will cost millions of dollars.
When asked what has contributed to flooding in the area, Ulfers said flooding was not a top concern when Mabscott was first built.
“When Mabscott was built, it was back in the – close to 1900 when the railroad first moved through there,” he said. “The interest was coal mining and getting coal out of the hills as fast as you can. They weren’t as concerned with flooding.”
He added the construction of several businesses built upstream from Whitestick Creek is another contributor to increased flooding.
Ulfers said these businesses, which include several restaurants and hotels, are in the Harper Park area. Stormwater in this area is the responsibility of the Beckley Sanitary Board, which collects a stormwater utility fee from the businesses.
Although this area may be contributing to the flooding in Mabscott, Ulfers said the town is outside of Beckley’s watershed, also referred to as Beckley’s MS4 permit boundary, which the Beckley Sanitary Board is responsible to maintain.
“The line is drawn by the federal government as far as where this MS4 area is and for whatever reason, on the federal level, they decided to leave out the municipality of Mabscott – treat that as a separate animal and not include it in what the sanitary board for the city had to regulate,” he said.
Ulfers said Mabscott businesses and residents are likely relieved they were left out of the watershed because they are not required to pay the stormwater fee, but that comes with a downside.
“Mabscott is not in the area, so they don’t have to pay the (stormwater fee) but the flip side of that is we have to be a little more creative to get help from the Army Corps of Engineers,” he said. “... We’ll take what we can get.”
For a more long-term solution, Ulfers said he is pursuing funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which is a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
