The Raleigh County Commission has ordered the demolition of structures on 10 properties that have been deemed abandoned and unsafe.
Raleigh commissioners approved the demolition orders Tuesday morning during their regular meeting.
The properties are scattered throughout Raleigh County:
- 105 Keese Drive in Helen, Slab Fork District, owned by Winding Gulf Restoration Organization Inc.;
- 328 Burmeister Ave., Raleigh, Town District, owned by TBLF Properties LLC;
- 106 Cranston Drive, Cranberry, Town District, owned by Sandra Sturms;
- 6404 Tams Hwy., Amigo, Slab Fork District, owned by Volusia Ventures, LLC;
- 153 Ernest Ave., Raleigh, Town District, owned by P&J Real Estate LLC;
- 226 Wickham Road, Town District, owned by Allen Grant c/o Gail Grant;
- 180 Ernest Ave., Raleigh, Town District, owned by Shameka Janell Jackson;
- 114 Dominion Drive, Crab Orchard, Town District, owned by Jason Robert Henderson;
- 108 Dominion Drive, Crab Orchard, Town District, owned by Jason Robert Henderson;
- 157 Locust Road, Fairdale, Trap Hill District, owned by NAJ LLC.
Raleigh County Engineer Detlef Ulfers said the properties had all been deemed unsafe by the Raleigh County Property Safety Enforcement Agency (RCPSEA).
He added that, with some of the properties, it has taken at least 10 years to get to this demolition stage.
Ulfers said the process is lengthy for several reasons including all of the notices that must be sent to the property owners, who are not always easy to locate.
He added that should the property be sold or purchased during a tax sale, the process starts all over with the new property owner.
To prevent the constant shift in property owners, Ulfers said the county has been able to place liens on some of the properties, which can deter buyers or at least make them aware of an ongoing complaint with the county.
Ulfers said the county has its eye on more than 600 properties that have been reported to the Raleigh County Property Safety Enforcement Agency for unsafe conditions.
If the property owner does not address the unsafe conditions, Ulfers said the county foots the bill to clean up the property and then places a lien on the property.
He said the county has a few employees who focus on clearing the properties once a demolition order is issued, which costs the county roughly $2,000 per day.
Ulfers said the county is working on obtaining grant money to aid in the cost of demolition, but those funds are limited and highly sought after by every county and municipality in the state.
