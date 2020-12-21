Raleigh Commission meeting to include construction plan

A recommendation for a construction contract is scheduled to be made at the Raleigh County Commission at its regular Commission meeting Tuesday.
The Commission selected Silling Architects earlier in 2020 to design a new headquarters for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office in Beckley. The Commission purchased a parcel of property in an industrial park off the East Beckley Bypass. Silling worked with representatives from the county and sheriff’s department to perform programming services and developed a graphic test-fit in order to demonstrate how the program could fit in a new building on the purchased property.
A dual-purpose community and training room is just off the access-controlled main public lobby. The remainder of the building consists of a new in-custody intake, processing and holding area, locker rooms for officers, large evidence storage areas and other support spaces. Highlighted spaces to aid in officer mental and physical health are a large patrol room with a glass façade providing natural light for the officers’ workstations and a fitness room with a glass façade with views to an outdoor space accessible by officers and staff.