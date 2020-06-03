Raleigh County is a step closer to bringing an anticipated Aerospace industry to Raleigh County Memorial Airport, following an award of $643,999 in federal funding on Wednesday.
Gov. Jim Justice announced that Raleigh Commission would get the funding, in the form of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
Partners for the grant are Raleigh Memorial Airport, Region 1 Planning and Development Council and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA). The money will be used to benefit a broadband extension project at Raleigh Memorial Airport Industrial Park.
The project will implement a continuous fiber loop that encompasses the entire industrial park. It will provide broadband access to future businesses that locate within the park, a development project that airport manager Tom Cochran has fostered in order to bring aerospace businesses to southern West Virginia.
“Today’s grant announcement for expanding the broadband around the west side of the airport, completing the loop, is a great addition to our efforts to develop that side of the airport park," said Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick. “It’ll go a long way to attracting businesses to this area, especially in the Aerospace industry.”
Justice and West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch awarded 16 additional grants for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects around the state, totaling $13.8 million in federal CDBG funds.
“The multiplier effect of that $13.8 million becomes lots and lots of dollars and so we’re really happy to be able to do this today,” Justice said. “It gives us the opportunity to make everyday life better for countless West Virginians in many ways.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides CDBG funds to West Virginia annually. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.
Of the total amount, more than $11.1 million have been awarded for water and sewer projects in various counties and municipalities, which will benefit nearly 10,000 West Virginians.
Additionally, more than $2.7 million will go toward broadband projects, which will benefit a wide range of residents across nine counties.
Wednesday’s grant presentation ceremony was held virtually through videoconferencing technology.
“I wish I could be there with you in person,” Justice said. “This is not the way West Virginians do stuff.
"We’re a handshaking, hugging community that is a loving community, and I wish to goodness that I could be there with you, because today is a celebration that we all love.”