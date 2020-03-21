Raleigh County Commission declared a state of emergency on Tuesday during the regular commission meeting, in response to the threat of COVID-19, county administrator Jeff Miller reported Thursday.
“It was an emergency action,” Miller explained.
He said commissioners took the action, which did not appear on the agenda, because state officials had declared COVID-19 to be an emergency in the state and in conjunction with Raleigh County Emergency Operations officials.
Wyoming and Greenbrier commissioners have made similar declarations.
Raleigh Commission has also restricted access to the Raleigh Courthouse to the ground level, ADA-accessible Prince Street entrance. No more than 10 people may be inside the courthouse during the same time, Miller said.
Jessica Farrish