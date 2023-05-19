Efforts to restore a church in Raleigh County which has stood for more than 100 years are being aided by a Beckley councilwoman with ties to the church’s community.
Located in Tams, W.Va, the New Salem Baptist Church was built in 1921 for Black coal miners and their families.
Beckley Common Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said Tams holds a special place in her heart, which is why she has been so devoted to helping restore the church.
“Many years ago, when I was a little, little, tiny girl, my daddy was the milkman in Tams, West Virginia, and he loved that community,” Hunter said. “And I remember as a little girl, my dad, talking about the people that got milk and ice cream and everything.”
During a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday, Hunter approached commissioners about a $5,000 donation to aid in the continued restoration efforts of the New Salem Baptist Church.
In recent years, Hunter said about $16,200 has been raised to replace the church’s roof with historically appropriate shingles and repair the soffit and fascia around the roof’s overhangs.
Hunter said additional funds are needed to install new windows and a front door as well as have the church painted and cleaned.
She added that the commission’s $5,000 contribution would also provide the matching funds needed to secure a $5,000 grant from the Coal Highway Heritage Authority.
Following her brief presentation, Commission President Dave Tolliver made a motion to donate $5,000 to the New Salem Baptist Church restoration efforts. His motion was seconded and then approved by all three commissioners.
Tolliver said the money for the church would come from the county’s coal severance fund. He added that he thought that the preservation of the county’s history was a worthy cause that all the commissioners support.
“This is history. I mean, back to 1921. You're talking about a 100-year-old church,” Tolliver said. “I’ve been down there, and I’ve seen the church. It’s just the right thing to do.”
Hunter said she is hoping to have some of the new church restoration projects complete before a planned homecoming at the church on July 2.
New Salem Baptist Church is also on the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia's list of endangered properties.
The church is the only building that remains in the coal camp in Tams, located in Raleigh County. The Gothic Revival church was built in 1921 for Black miners and their families. The church reached its peak during the 1930s, serving 350 members.
After the mine was sold in 1955, the community began to dwindle. Outside coal companies bought and moved many of the buildings. The last residents left in the 1980s. The church has always had an active congregation, which now consists of about 10 members.
In April, the church was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
