The Raleigh County Commission has agreed to aid in the funding of a $5 million sewer project in the western part of the county that will benefit more than 100 households.
During their regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved a $450,000 grant to the Bradley Public Service District for the West Raleigh Sewer Project.
Commission President Dave Tolliver said the project is projected to cost more than $5 million and will extend sewer service to homes along Route 1 from Ameagle to Eunice.
The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council has also allocated funding for the project. In March, the council approved an $80,000 soft cost grant to the Bradley Public Service District to acquire easements associated with its project to extend sewer service to 134 homes in its service area.
Tolliver said the project is half the cost of other sewer projects because of the way it’s being designed.
In describing the project, Tolliver said grinders will be attached to the septic tanks coming out of the homes in the service area.
Wastewater that enters the septic tanks will then be fed through the grinder and make its way through two-inch sewer lines that will connect to the new sewer plant.
The funds granted to the Bradley Public Service District from Raleigh County will come from the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which stood at about $5 million as of March.
Tolliver said the county had always intended to assist with this sewer project as it has with other water and sewer projects in the area.
He added that their funds are to be used for “soft costs” and construction costs.
Thus far, the Raleigh County Commission has allocated roughly $6 million of its ARPA funds to sewer and water projects.
This has included $500,000 for the South Sand Branch water extension project, $500,000 for the Harper Eccles sewer extension project, $2 million for the Appalachian Heights water and sewer project, $1 million committed for the Glen Morgan water treatment plant and $2 million committed for the Piney View/Batoff Mountain sewer project.
Other items approved by the commission at their Tuesday meeting:
- The hiring of two new employees for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office – Carisa Richards, who will work in the county’s Tax Department at the courthouse as a tax deputy, and Tonya Cook, who will be assigned to the law enforcement division as a records clerk.
- A bid from the Beckley Dream Center for $5,737.50 to host the county’s retirement luncheon.
- A JAG Grant Application for $22,065.
