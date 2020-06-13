Raleigh chief of detectives retires

Lt. Mark McCray, chief detective of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, retired Friday after 26 years of service to the county, Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter announced.
Van Meter and other county officials honored McCray at a retirement luncheon on Friday and presented him with ownership documents for his service weapon.
According to statements by Van Meter, McCray's natural acumen for police work, combined with his work ethic and willingness to help others, made him a "great police officer."
"I've known Mark for 25 years," Van Meter said. "I started out as a (West Virginia State Police officer), and he was a (Raleigh Sheriff's) deputy.
"Even though we didn't work with the same agency, at the same time, he was always very helpful to me, whenever I needed something, or he could help out on anything on our investigations."
McCray recalled his service with the county on Friday.
Hired by former Raleigh Sheriff Frank Lavender, McCray started his career at the Raleigh Sheriff's Office in 1994.
"This was my first job in law enforcement," McCray said Friday. "(Lavender) actually had actually hired me in his first term as sheriff.
"It was the first year of his first term that he hired me and seven other guys," he recalled.
McCray, who is the last of Lavender's class of eight hires to retire, said he had wanted to work in law enforcement since high school. In 1987, he graduated from Mountain State Christian Academy in Nicholas County, his home county. He moved to Raleigh County in 1992 and worked as a mortgage representative for Jim Walter Homes before joining the Raleigh Sheriff's Office about two years later.
Over the years, he patrolled, offered courtroom testimony as a detective and was often the liaison between media and the department on high-profile cases, including the arrests of three individuals who had gotten lost in a mine after illegally entering it in December 2019 and an April 2019 church invasion by a local man who made terroristic threats to worshippers.
He investigated drug abuse, murders, child abuse and other cases that drew attention but kept himself out of the limelight, even while handling publicity for the department.
"I don't know that I have a particular case that really stands out," he said Friday. "There's been a lot of cases over the years."
Van Meter appointed McCray as chief of the detective bureau in 2016. He said McCray was an effective leader.
"He did an outstanding job," said Van Meter. "Anything you needed, he got it done. His people around him loved him, and they worked hard for him.
"He's a great individual, and a great friend, and a great policeman."
McCray said he plans to work part-time in a sector that will allow him to use his law enforcement skills and that he plans to spend more time "at the river" now that he has retired.