The Raleigh County Board of Education (RCBOE) this week announced its policy for free and reduced price meals and milk for participants who are unable to pay the full price served in schools, centers, institutions or homes participating in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, the SnacK Program, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, the Summer Food Service Program, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, or in the the Special Milk Program.
RCBOE has adopted the following family size income criteria for use in determining the eligibility of participants for free and reduced price meals and milk:
Eligibility for free meals or free milk, based on family size and annual family income before deductions:
Family of one — $16,237
Family of two — $21,983
Family of three — $27,729
Family of four — $33,475
Family of five — $39,221
Family of six — $44,967
Family of seven — $50,713
Family of eight — $56,459
For each additional family member, add $5,746.
Eligibility for reduced priced meals based on family size and annual family income before deductions:
Family of one — $23,107
Family of two — $31,284
Family of three — $39,461
Family of four — $47,638
Family of five — $55,815
Family of six — $63,992
Family of seven — $72,169
Family of eight — $80,347
For each additional family member, add $8,177.
"Application forms are being sent to some homes with a letter to parents, guardians or adult household members," a Raleigh County Schools press release stated. "All parents, guardians or adult household members wishing to apply for free or reduced price meals or free milk may fill out the application form sent home by the school, center, institution or home.
"Additional copies of the application are available at all sites and county offices. The information provided on the application is confidential information to be used only for the purposes of determining eligibility of the participant or sharing this information with other agencies sponsoring USDA Child Nutrition Programs. An application may be submitted at any time during the school year but must be submitted annually for continued eligibility."
Information given on the application may be verified at any time during the school year by school or program officials.
Raleigh County Schools officials reported so the school or program officials can determine eligibility for free or reduced price benefits, the household applying for a child must provide all of the following information listed on the application:
Names of all household members; the last four-digits of the Social Security number of the household member who signs the application or a statement that the household member does not possess one; amount and source of income received by each household member; and the signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct.
Households currently receiving Food Stamps or TANF benefits for children must indicate a Food Stamp/TANF Program Case Number for the household. The signature of an adult household member is required to certify the information provided on the application is correct.
Households with foster and non-foster children may choose to include the foster child as a household member, as well as any personal income earned by the foster child, on the same household application that includes their non-foster children.
Foster payments received by the family from the placing agency are not considered income and do not need to be reported. The signature of an adult household member is required to certify the information provided on the application is correct.
To determine eligibility for free or reduced price benefits for adult participants, the household or adult participant must provide the following information on the application:
Name of adult participant and adult participant’s dependent(s) and spouse residing with the participant; the last four-digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application, or a statement that person does not possess one; participant’s income and dependent(s) and spouse’s income, if residing with the participant; and the signature of participant or adult household member. Food Stamp, TANF, (or in the case of Adult Day Care SSI and Medicaid), households only have to provide the participant's name and current Food Stamp, TANF case number, SSI and Medicaid number and an adult household member's signature.
Raleigh County Schools officials said eligibility status remains in effect for one program year. If there is a change in household size or income that would reflect an increase in benefits for the program participant, reapplication is encouraged.
"Under the provision of the free and reduced price meal and free milk policy the school principal or program director will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent, guardian, or adult household member is dissatisfied with the decision, he/she may wish to discuss the decision with the principal or director on an informal basis," the press release stated.
If the parent, guardian or adult household member wishes to make a formal complaint or request a hearing to appeal the decision, he/she should contact either orally or in writing Teresa Baker, Director of Child Nutrition at 304-256-4660.
