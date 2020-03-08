Raleigh Animal Control may get training for dealing with public

A Beckley woman has said that a Raleigh County Animal Control officer made an inappropriate comment about shooting dogs on Thursday and that Animal Control has not made an adequate effort to catch four stray dogs that were recently abandoned in Ward III.
Amanda Fagio, executive officer for Beckley Board of Realtors, said she arrived at her office, 201 Powerline Drive, on Monday morning and noticed a large box with blankets and pillows on the left side of the office lot.
"I was thinking somebody's threw some trash down," said Fagio on Friday. "I went in the building, but I kept a good eye on the outside."
Fagio later saw four dogs. When she investigated, she discovered that what she had at first thought was trash was actually blankets and a box, apparently left by the person who had abandoned the dogs on the office lot. A neighbor told her that the dogs had arrived on Sunday, she reported.
Fagio said she called Animal Control and made a Facebook post.
"We had several people show up, from my post on Facebook, trying to help feed them and get them around us enough so somebody could take them to the animal shelter," she said. "They're just too skittish."
Beckley Common Councilman Tim Berry was among those who had called Animal Control. Berry said he called twice on Tuesday but had not received a call back from Animal Control officers by Tuesday afternoon.
Berry, an animal lover and strong supporter of Raleigh County Humane Society, had worked with Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold in September to allot $50,000 to Raleigh County Commission so that the county could hire a new animal control officer and get a truck and uniforms.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver reported in September that one of the two animal control officers was ill, leaving only one officer. The ill officer was expected to return to work, and the hiring of a officer would give three animal control officers for the county.
In October, Raleigh Commission hired James Isaac Skaggs as an animal control officer and also approved the purchase of a $26,904 2020 F-150 4X4 white truck.
Since Skaggs was hired, one of the older two animal control officers has left. His absence has left Skaggs and the senior officer, who has been in the position for 16 years, to oversee the entire county, Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick said Friday.
Commission will be advertising for a third animal control officer soon, he added.
Meanwhile, Skaggs has not yet had official animal control training. He will attend his training later this month. He is currently training with the senior animal control officer, said Hedrick.
•••
Fagio said that the senior animal control officer first arrived at Powerline Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
She said the officer told her that he could not "do anything" because he didn't have traps to catch the dogs, which refused to approach humans.
"He said, 'I know you don't want me to bring a gun out here and shoot them,'" Fagio reported. "He said, 'I know you don't want that.'
She said he left and returned again on Thursday morning, with "a younger" animal control officer. The two men quickly judged they would not be able to catch the dogs and said they would set a trap, Fagio said.
"When Animal Control showed up, they just had a bad attitude," she said. "The younger one banged on the door and said, 'I'm going to set a trap over here.'"
She said the young officer told her to call the non-emergency number if the dogs entered the trap and that an officer would return to get the animal.
Fagio said that when she left work on Thursday afternoon, Animal Control had retrieved the trap. The dogs, she said, "were sitting there trying to eat whatever fell out of the trap when he moved it.
"Basically, the trap set out for, maybe, six hours, and that was it," she reported.
According to Fagio, she called Animal Control again on Thursday and was told that the dogs "could be miles away."
"I've been calling since Monday," she said. "I was like, miles away? Like, in Florida?
"But I kept my cool," she added.
She said that she was dissatisfied with the response from Animal Control.
"I'm ashamed they're treating it that way, and I'm ashamed these dogs are out there, in the snow," she said. "Something has to be done.
"I know there's other situations. I get it. But you've got four dogs here."
Fagio said she planned to drive by over the weekend to check on the dogs.
In November 2018, several Crab Orchard residents had complained that their reports of one or two starving dogs locked in an empty house by their owners had been ignored. When Animal Control arrived, residents said, they were dissatisfied with the response. Commission President Tolliver eventually intervened to resolve the problem.
Commissioner Hedrick said Friday that he and county administrator Jeff Miller had investigated Fagio's report.
The senior officer reported to Hedrick and Miller that his comment to Fagio was that he "hopes that no one will come out and shoot them (the four dogs) before he can catch them."
Hedrick said that the officers had been setting traps.
"Every time they come back and check the traps, they're empty," Hedrick said, adding, "Obviously, we want the public to tell us if Animal Control is being rude, or not being professional.
"If the reports keep coming in, obviously, we can't say it's a bunch of rumors. We have to pull (animal officers) in and say, 'We can't have county officials out there being that way.'
"If it starts by bringing them in and talking to them and reassuring them they need to have their best foot forward when dealing with the public and not perceived to be mean or unprofessional, we need to do that."
Fagio said she wishes she had recorded the senior officer's statement. She stood by her original report of what she had heard the officer say.
She added that, unless Animal Control had moved the trap to another location, the officers had left the trap out for only six hours on Thursday.
"They need to work on their professionalism skills for sure," she said. "For sure, they shouldn't be going out and telling someone they'll shoot a dog.
"That was my concern after he left," she added. "What if he takes these dogs somewhere and shoots them and doesn't take them to the shelter?
"You watch these dogs for four days, you get kind of attached to them."
Both Hedrick and Berry said Friday that the county's animal control officers may receive training on how to deal effectively with the public.
"I think Commissioner Hedrick's right," said Berry. "There should be some type of public relations training included in their training as an animal control officer.
"That would be a big help," he said. "Most of what they deal with are negative situations. It has its own pressures.
"They've got the whole county and the city to take care of," Berry said. "If they get a call, it's just a simple phone call from somebody, an animal control officer, to say, 'I'm covered up. I'm going to get over there as soon as possible.'
"It's a big county," added Berry, a former Beckley Police Department officer. "Any time you're in an enforcement position, as a public servant, you should certainly have proper training on how to deal with the public in certain situations.
"I understand how it is with officers, and Animal Control is no different. They just kind of serve a different enforcement purpose."
Berry said it is unclear if abandoning dogs falls under a state animal cruelty code or if it violates the city's leash laws. He said that he would speak with city attorney Bill File about laws regarding abandoned animals.
An F Street resident had complained earlier in the week that Animal Control did not respond quickly to reports of an abandoned litter of puppies, including a dead puppy, Berry said Tuesday.
Those with an ongoing situation involving stray dogs may call the Raleigh Commission office.