After less than 16 months in office, Rainelle Mayor Jason R. Smith submitted his resignation Monday, saying he will step down Nov. 1.
In a blistering letter addressed to the citizens of Rainelle, town recorder and council members, Smith said he was tendering his resignation with a heavy heart but an equal measure of relief.
“For the past 16 months, I wish I could say it has been an honor to serve the very community I was raised in,” the mayor wrote. “However, I feel that I can no longer subject myself and my family to the continued ridicule from those who are solely looking to benefit themselves and not the community.”
Smith had harsh words for the recorder and “the majority” of council members. He accused them of executing a strategy to “get rid of the police department.”
The strategy worked, Smith said, citing the departure of three of the town’s police officers during the past year and a half.
“Some of you on the council made it clear that you think I don’t have the knowledge or skill to be a leader,” Smith wrote in his resignation letter. “Some of you like to stroke your ego and toot your little horn about all your followers. The number of ‘followers’ you have does not make you better than anyone else.”
He wrote, “As a city council, all you have done is talked and consumed a lot of time. Some of you are nothing more than individuals that like to play both sides of the fence.”
Smith accused the governing body of being bullies who “have made it your mission to try and slander, threaten and humiliate me in every way possible.”
Smith was elected to office last year as a write-in mayoral candidate, succeeding longtime Mayor Andrea “Andy” Pendleton, who decided not to run for a fifth term.
Efforts to contact Smith and other town officials for this story were unsuccessful.
With Smith’s resignation, it will be up to Rainelle Town Council to appoint someone to serve as mayor until next June’s municipal election.
