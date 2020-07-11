Darnell Ramsey, 47, of Rainelle, pleaded guilty on Friday to attempted sex trafficking of a minor.
According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Ramsey admitted that he was communicating via Snapchat with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old minor whom he had previously met in person. During these conversations, Ramsey offered to pay the 14-year-old $200 to engage in two sexual acts. On April 3, Ramsey traveled to a location in Greenbrier County to meet the minor to engage in the commercial sex acts, at which time he was placed under arrest.
Ramsey faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison when sentenced on Oct. 23. He also will be required to register as a sex offender following his release from prison.
The West Virginia State Police, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation.
The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.