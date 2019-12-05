A Rainelle man is in jail on narcotics allegations in Fayette County, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Wednesday.
On Tuesday evening, Fridley reported in a Facebook post that a Fayette Sheriff's deputy was on patrol on U.S. Route 60 in Smithers. The officer conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted "in the seizure of a large sum of marijuana and cash," according to Fridley.
The driver, Timothy Lee Brockman of Rainelle, was arrested and charged with the possession with intent to deliver narcotics, a felony. Fridley said Brockman was transported to Mount Olive Correctional Complex Jail to await arraignment.
The incident is under investigation. Those with information may contact the Fayette Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" or by calling Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.