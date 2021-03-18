An early morning traffic stop in Rainelle resulted in drug charges being brought against a Greenbrier County man.
After Sheriff’s Sgt. C.R. Smith and Lt. B.A. Sheppard initiated the stop near the intersection of U.S. 60 and the James River Kanawha Turnpike at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the driver pulled his vehicle into an apartment building’s parking lot, jumped out and fled on foot, carrying a backpack, according to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
Smith pursued the suspect, identified as Chet Edward Gunder, 45, of Rainelle, and took him into custody.
Sloan said Gunder was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun, a .45-caliber handgun, several Ziplock baggies containing a total of over 100 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of heroin, 2.3 grams of marijuana, three LSD stamps, 0.6 grams of MDMA and digital scales.
Gunder was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing on foot. As of midday Wednesday, he was being held without bond in the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
Tina Alvey