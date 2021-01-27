Rain halts New River Drive repairs

Rainfall and melting snow on New River Drive temporarily halted construction and will further the delay the opening of the road, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced Wednesday.
Steady rain showers and warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday raised the water levels of a small stream along New River Drive and flooded a channel. Rappold said on Wednesday that the channel must be dry for construction to resume.
Preliminary National Weather Service records show a record 1.52 inches of rain fell in Beckley on Monday, while an additional .40 inches fell on Tuesday.
"We got almost two inches (of rain) in 21 hours," said Rappold. "In addition, we had the snow melt, and people don't realize what that does to the construction project.
"Due to the rain event, I couldn't give an estimate as to when that road would open."
City officials closed New River Drive to through traffic in mid-August, after culverts running beneath the roadway caved and caused a dangerous dip. The road runs between Pikeview Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive. New River is surrounded by mostly undeveloped land, but residents of Maxwell Hill and other motorists use it as a "shortcut." Some citizens have also reported to Beckley Common Council that they rely on the road as a faster route for ambulance and other emergency vehicles to access neighborhoods in Ward I, compared to Harper Road, Pinewood Drive or Maxwell Hill Road, which are longer routes.
Moose Club and Busy Bees Daycare are at the Pikeview end of New River Drive. Although the city has kept both "ends" of New River open to accommodate the few businesses along the road, Moose officials have said their patronage has slowed due to the closure.
In the past, Rappold reported, construction was slowed by holidays, sickness among members of the construction crew and supply parts being unavailable.
At past council meetings, citizens and Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher and At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy have pressed for speedier repairs, citing public safety concerns. Rappold said that getting the right supplies and making correct repairs can take more time but will be worth it.
The road caved in August due to a defective culvert placement around 30 years ago, city officials have reported.
On Wednesday, the mayor reported that weather has an impact on the construction because New River is close to a small stream. The stream, which hosts an abundance of wildlife, overflowed on Monday, and water at the channel that will carry flow beneath the new roadway halted construction.
"You have to box the channel out," explained the mayor. "You can't begin to backload around the box culverts when it's that wet and with that much water."
He said workers must pump out the water and make sure the channel is dry before they begin working again.
"We need to backfill around the boxed culverts," the mayor added. "We need to, one more time, get all the water out of that channel and then redirect the creek throughout the culverts and then get into a temporary paving and a full paving.
"We still have work to do on each of the culverts," Rappold added. "But we're going to try to continue that work after the road is opened up.
"Due to the rain, I wouldn't, couldn't, give an estimate of when that road would be open.
"I wish we could."
Rappold said he had taken photos of the flooded channel and emailed it to all Council members to visually demonstrate the reason for the delay on the construction project.
"It's not a simple project, to start with," he said. "Hopefully, this shows why a short-term fix will not solve a long-term problem.
"Do it fast, or do it right."
Councilman Sopher suggested Wednesday that any progress is welcome.
"I am happy to see the project has actually begun, and I will have to use the mayor's words in saying it's closer to opening than it has been," Sopher said.