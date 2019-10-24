The community of Hinton anxiously awaits the coming of the 53rd Annual Railroad Days — a city-wide event that features local food vendors, entertainment and exhibits — and hopes the festival will showcase all the charming elements they have to offer.
Hinton will welcome the Autumn Color Express, which operates under Rail Excursion Management Co. (Railexco), Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27, as it begins its journey in Huntington and winds its way through the colorful Appalachian mountains.
This year (2019) will be the first year that Railexco participates in Railroad Days. In previous years, Amtrak’s New River Train made the journey from Huntington to Hinton, but the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society was forced to discontinue runs with Amtrak due to regulation and funding issues.
Unlike Amtrak, which made runs over the span of two weekends, Railexco will only make three round trips over the weekend of the 25th.
According to Pat Hanifin, who, along with his wife, has been heading Railroad Days for nearly a decade, the Autumn Color Express will arrive in Hinton at 11:30 a.m. and depart at 3 p.m. each of the three days.
“We are thrilled that Amtrak has decided to take over the run,” Hanifin said, adding that the company has decided to sign a three-year running contract. “They said that they saw history in Hinton that they just didn’t want to end.”
Hanifin elaborated on Railroad Days’ history, explaining the event had an “interesting genesis.”
Fifty-three years ago, the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society held an annual Fall Foliage Tour that traveled through the New River Gorge.
At the time, Hinton only had one depot station, which was meant to welcome the hundreds of visitors coming in on the train and house them as they waited nearly four hours for the train to return and take them home. Locals became concerned about the lack of amenities in the area and decided to take matters into their own hands by purchasing food and refreshments, which they offered to the people exiting the train.
This idea grew in popularity among the community and soon dozens of people were lining the railroad tracks, selling their wares and crafts to visitors.
The festivities were eventually moved to Temple Street — where they have remained since — when the railroad authorities deemed it unsafe for people to set up shop along the edge of the tracks.
Half a century later, the event has grown by expanding on the items offered for sale, as well as adding live entertainment.
While Railroad Days is a wonderful way to highlight Hinton’s beauty, using the event to give back to the city’s community was an idea Hanifin emphasized.
“When you have a train that brings at least a thousand people with it daily, it offers a great opportunity for the charitable organizations that participate to generate money which they in turn use to benefit our citizens,” Hanifin said of the festival.
“Everyone that participates in the festival, does so on a volunteer basis. Like myself, we all just want to give something back to this area .”
Hanifin attributes Hinton’s decline to the loss of the C&O Railroad, stating that since then the community has “struggled to survive.”
“We are just trying to breathe new life back into Hinton,” he said. “I grew up in this community, I got my education here and this is where I built my foundation for life… I feel compelled to give back — to pay it forward. We all just want to see this community prosper.”
For more information on Railroad Days visit their official Facebook Page.
Tickets for the Autumn Color Express can be purchased at autumncolorexpresswv.com.