Norfolk Southern Railroad will be doing maintenance on two crossings on Pinnacle Avenue (W.Va. 16) in Pineville.
The railroad crossing scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 21 is 1/10 mile south of Pinnacle Creek Road on W.Va. 16. The road will be closed to all through traffic but will be available for residents and businesses up to the crossing. Norfolk Southern will have pads on side for emergency vehicles to cross when necessary. Message boards were placed Friday to notify the public of the closure.
The railroad crossing scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 28 is 315 feet south of the W.Va. 16/W.Va. 10 intersection. The road will be closed at the crossing, but Norfolk Southern will build a temporary bypass/crossing east of the permanent crossing to help maintain flow of traffic. RoadSafe will have traffic control technicians posted at the approach on each side of the crossing for the safety of the traveling public and railroad personnel. Message boards will be in place Sept. 19 to notify the public of the closure.