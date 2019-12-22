MAXWELTON — The Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors is on the verge of approving plans for the remodeling of the Rahall Building.
Located near Greenbrier Valley Airport, the building not only serves as the GVEDC’s headquarters but also houses several businesses, which lease space from the agency. The remodeling project, which will involve consolidating GVEDC offices into smaller quarters to make room for yet another tenant, as well as replacing a portion of the HVAC system and remediating mold, is being funded through an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant.
“We’ve hammered out a deal, finally,” director Thomas Hughes announced at Tuesday’s board meeting.
In addition to the interior remodeling, the project will also include paving the front parking area on the south side of the building and replacing the roof. Hughes said he expects excavation on the parking lot to commence in early spring, in conjunction with the roofing work.
He said savings were found by scaling back the original plan to replace the building’s entire HVAC system, which would have cost around $300,000, and instead only replacing a portion of the system, at a cost of some $20,000.
“I feel good about it,” Hughes said of the cost-cutting. “Our numbers are good. I think our scope is good.”
In order to keep the project’s timeline on track, directors voted unanimously to approve the modified plan as presented, contingent upon a favorable review by GVEDC’s property management committee.
•••
Outgoing executive director Andrew Hagy introduced his successors to the full board at Thursday’s meeting, along with a printed summary of the duties assigned to each.
Bearing matching titles of economic development managers, Chase McClung and Patricia Pagán will work in conjunction with Amy Truesdale, GVEDC’s operations and administrative manager, to continue guiding the agency forward.
“I think we’re going to be a great team,” Pagán said. “I think it’s a great time to step on board.”
Pagán came to GVEDC from an economic development and revitalization post with Main Street Fairmont.
Greenbrier County native Chase McClung, who has worked with the oil and gas industry in Morgantown since graduating from WVU, said, “I’m looking forward to diving in.”
Each of the managers will be responsible for specific geographic areas in the GVEDC’s tri-county region. Pagán’s assignment is eastern Greenbrier County, including White Sulphur Springs, Ronceverte and Lewisburg. McClung’s assignment is Pocahontas County, Monroe County and western Greenbrier County, including Rainelle and the Meadow River Valley.
McClung will assist the board of directors in forming and executing an existing business expansion and retention program and a workforce development strategy and will join with Pagán in handling real estate and property management duties.
Pagán will assist the board in recruiting new businesses and marketing the region.
The duty summary also parceled out a challenging workload of 23 ongoing projects and programs between the managers.
Hagy has served as the GVEDC’s executive director for three years. He is leaving the agency at the end of this month to take a similar position in Raleigh, N.C.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com