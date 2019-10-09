A one-day class on rag rug making will be offered at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus this month.
Students will learn how to make old time rag rugs, and New River CTC officials say the craft class will be fun and informative.
The class will meet on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost for the class is $25, and registration is required by Thursday, Oct. 17.
For more information or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
— Jordan Nelson