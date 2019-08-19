A radiothon to raise funds for construction of the planned Rainelle Community/Visitors Center will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
Hosted by Radio Greenbrier 103.1 The Bear, the event will be at the site of the proposed facility at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Ohio Avenue in downtown Rainelle.
Pledges will be received by phone or in person. The event will also include entertainment, food, crafts, wagon rides and a flea market.
Former Mayor Andrea “Andy” Pendleton is spearheading the push to build the new facility, with an eye toward the eventual extension of the Meadow River Rail Trail into midtown. At that point, she anticipates, the Community/Visitors Center will also house the amenities of a trailhead, thereby giving a boost to the town’s economy.
Pendleton told The Register-Herald in a July interview that architects connected to Appalachia Service Project (ASP) were working on plans for the center. A sketch of the proposed facility can be found on a flier advertising the radiothon on the Meadow River Rail Trail’s Facebook page.
Estimates for the project put the cost at around $400,000, of which more than $70,000 had already been donated at the time of the July interview.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Pendleton said then. “Everybody just needs to work together.”
