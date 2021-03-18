Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.