For the next couple of weeks, R.D. Bailey Lake's Winter Launch Ramp will remain inaccessible to the public.
The lake recently experienced its second highest pool of record – at 1,111.50 msl, or feet above sea level.
This high water event, which raised the water level in the lake 100 feet, also washed in approximately 40 acres of drift and debris, according to Brian Morgan, R.D. Bailey Lake resource manager.
A huge part of that debris accumulated at the dam site.
The staff shut off the water release from the dam March 1 to prevent flooding downstream; however, Logan and other areas below the dam flooded from local runoff due to the storm that pounded southern West Virginia with heavy rains for three days.
The only place to dry dock the drift and debris for removal is the Winter Launch Ramp cove, Morgan explained.
The lake has two boom areas designed to routinely collect the drift and debris coming into the lake, but the water level raised so quickly with the storm, the debris washed over both, Morgan said.
The staff has been working hard for two weeks to remove the drift and debris, but it will likely take another two weeks to complete the process, Morgan said.
Both the Clear Fork and Guyandotte rivers empty into the lake, making R.D. Bailey Lake the collection point for Wyoming County.
Thus, during any high water event such as the heavy rains earlier this month, the county's waterways are turned into a conveyor belt for the garbage dumped, by some residents, into streams along the way.
When the lake level is high, the drift and debris increases, according to officials.
To remove the debris from the lake surface, park crews encircle the debris with a boom, catching the waste items, Morgan noted.
The collected driftwood, and other assorted waste, is then pulled to the side of the lake and, when the water recedes, the debris is on dry land.
That piece of land becomes “dry docked” at 1,035 feet, the lake's summer pool level.
The lake will begin adjusting to the summer pool elevation on April 1 and is expected to be complete within a week, according to officials.
Crews then face the gargantuan task of manually separating the debris piece by piece, sorting the hazardous materials from mountains of ordinary household garbage, and natural materials, so everything can be disposed of in the proper manner.
Driftwood, and other natural material, is stacked so it can be burned after a permit is obtained from the state Division of Forestry.
It is a painstaking process that has been completed numerous times for more than two decades at the lake.
•
R.D. Bailey Lake project was authorized by the U. S. Congress in the Federal Flood Control Act of 1962, to control flooding along the Guyandotte and Ohio rivers.
The summer lake surface is about 630 acres, with 17 miles of shoreline.
Open for boating throughout the year, the lake contains smallmouth and largemouth bass, walleye, muskie, channel catfish, among others.
Additional recreational features include picnicking, camping, and hiking.