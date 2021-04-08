R.D. Bailey Lake Campground to open May 22

R.D. Bailey Lake Campground, managed by the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will open May 22.
Campground facilities extend along a six-mile span of the Guyandotte River.
The 94 sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis during the summer season.
Six sites have electric, water and sewer hookups. The remaining 88 campsites have 50-amp electric hookups, along with restrooms, showers, playground areas, and dump stations are available.
Costs range from $20 to $34.
The campground will be open through Sept. 30.
For more information, phone 304-664-3229.
•
The 19,000-acre R.D. Bailey Lake project was authorized by the U.S. Congress in the Federal Flood Control Act of 1962, to control flooding along the Guyandotte and Ohio rivers.
The flood control project has prevented millions of dollars more in flood prevention than its original cost of $180 million.
While the dam sits near the town of Justice, in Mingo County, the lake is in Wyoming County.
The dam’s random rockfill design is unusual and has drawn visitors from as far as China.
The lake also provides year-round recreational activities for the thousands of annual visitors.
While two state record-breaking-size bass have been caught in the lake, the project is also becoming known throughout the country for the trophy bucks which sprint through the lush forests.
The summer lake surface is about 630 acres, with 17 miles of shoreline, making it a popular destination for fishermen and other outdoor enthusiasts.
Open for boating throughout the year, the lake contains smallmouth and largemouth bass, walleye, muskie, channel catfish, among others.
Additional recreational features are picnicking, camping, and hiking.
The random rockfill dam is a carefully designed mound of closely compacted rock, according to information provided by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, and was the first concrete-faced dam the Corps built.
Built in 1974, the dam structure includes 5.7 million cubic yards of rock, 6.4 million pounds of steel, and 240,000 bags of cement.
The maximum dam height is 310 feet; the length is 1,400 feet. At the top, the dam width is 32 feet; at the base, the width is 1,410 feet.
It was one of the first dams on which new laser technology was used. The lasers were used to guide the blade along the concrete face, according to officials. At the time, the laser was “a big deal.”
Visitors can get a bird’s eye view of the dam from the Visitor’s Center, which sits 365 feet above the lake.
The center also provides information and photos concerning the dam project, from the beginning, and its flood control.