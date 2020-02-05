New River Community and Technical College is offering a one-day community education class on QuickBooks at the campus in Lewisburg Monday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
QuickBooks is accounting software used to track business sales, income, expenses and overall growth. The class is beneficial to business owners and bookkeepers.
The cost for the class is $100, and preregistration is required by Monday, Feb. 17.
For more information or to register visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
— Jordan Hatfield