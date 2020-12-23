While Lewisburg officials deny they are preparing to seize a 50-foot wide strip of neighboring property to add to 2.5 acres already purchased for construction of a new fire station, the owner of the extra ribbon of land says otherwise.
Last month, the city authorized paying Barnette Development, LLC, up to $600,000 for land on which to build what bond documents indicate will be an $8 million firehouse in the Gateway Commons complex. But an item on the agenda for city council’s Dec. 15 meeting described as “funding source for Barnette property purchase” was tabled upon a last-minute request by the city attorney.
Addressing council at that December Zoom meeting, Sharon Hayes, who manages her family’s property adjacent to the Barnette land that is soon to belong to the Fire Department, asked what the city’s “intentions” are concerning the firehouse.
Council member Mark Etten had earlier encountered Hayes in a Lewisburg Planning Commission meeting in which the land deal was discussed. He told council that Hayes had discovered in that planning commission meeting that in order to make the site accessible to the nearby road, the city would need to buy a 50-foot strip of land from Hayes.
Because Hayes had never entered into negotiations with the city to sell her property, she was concerned Lewisburg was preparing to begin eminent domain condemnation proceedings in order to seize her land, Etten said.
Several years ago, Lewisburg acquired a new home for its Police Department via eminent domain, a process in which a government entity pays an independently determined “fair market value” to a unwilling seller and seizes possession of the property for public use.
Hayes said she was approached by Fire Chief Joseph Thomas last summer about selling her land to the city.
“I never said yes or no,” Hayes said.
When she received notice of the recent planning commission meeting via certified mail, Hayes said she called City Hall and spoke with interim city manager Misty Hill. From that conversation, Hayes said she “got an inkling” that if she didn’t sell the strip of land, the city would, indeed, pursue eminent domain.
Hayes also said she found out at a city council meeting that the city could have acquired more property from Barnette to fulfill the Fire Department’s needs, but did not do so due to the price.
She asked why the city failed to negotiate the purchase of sufficient property from Barnette, rather than demanding her land.
“I wasn’t part of that discussion,” Hayes said.
“If I didn’t have to lose the land, I wouldn’t want to,” she noted.
Thomas interjected that while the new fire station can fit on the property purchased from Barnette, the firetruck’s 42-foot turn radius cannot be accommodated to allow it to access Grand Avenue without the extra strip of land that belongs to Hayes.
Council members Joshua Edwards and Arron Seams said they had not taken part in any city council discussion of eminent domain in connection with Hayes’ property. Seams said council hasn’t even looked at the plans that have been drawn up for the fire station. Edwards said plans for the station have not been finalized.
Thomas confirmed that the design is not yet complete, but noted that the Barnette property is only 200 feet wide, compared to the 300-foot width of Fire Station No. 2, which is still “tight” to turn a firetruck.
He said the site for the new Fire Station No. 1 was chosen following an 11-year search for adequate land in the city.
“There’s almost no open property left,” Thomas said.
Etten said, “I was unaware that the overall plan… needed Ms. Hayes’ property.”
Hill said Thomas had reached out to Hayes on several occasions to try to discuss the purchase of her land.
But Hayes said no one from the city tried to open negotiations with her.
“I never received any formal… reaching out,” she said. “For all I knew, the matter had been dropped.”
After 30 minutes of back-and-forth, with no resolution, Mayor Beverly White declared the discussion over.
“We’ll be in further conversation with Ms. Hayes,” White said.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com