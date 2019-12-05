A series of explosions that have rocked Maxwell Hill residents for two years are the result of blasting at a rock quarry on Sand Branch Road, Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center officials said Thursday.
Maxwell Hill resident Jim O'Dell, 79, said that he and his neighbor, Mary Peters, heard the blast at 4:07 p.m. on Thursday. He said that, for the past two years, he has heard loud blasts that tend to start at 4 p.m.
The blast on Thursday was bigger and shook his house.
"I always thought, 'That's manmade,' " he said. "But today, it almost shook the roof off of my house.
"I've been living here for 47 years, and that's the heaviest blast I've ever felt."
Several more residents called The Register-Herald to report the blasts. One caller was from the Bluefield area of Mercer County.
Raleigh EOC officials said Thursday that the blasts were planned. Appalachian Aggregates is blasting a hillside at a rock quarry on Sand Branch Road.
Officials reported that the EOC does not receive prior notification from Appalachian Aggregates on days that the blasts are planned.
They do receive calls from citizens, they reported.
"They've been working out there for a couple of years," said one Raleigh EOC official. "They do blasting on the hillside there about 4 p.m.
"On the days they do it, they usually blast about 4 p.m."
Another EOC official reported that several citizens had called EOC Thursday to report the blasts, which is not uncommon when the company is blasting.
O'Dell said Thursday evening that the Thursday blast was not considerate of area residents or property owners.
"Why are they shaking everybody's houses around here?" O'Dell asked. "That's too big of a blast.
"It's bad enough to crack a concrete floor."
O'Dell suggested that The Register-Herald call Del. Mick Bates (D-Raleigh). Bates owns Bodyworks, a health club in Maxwell Hill.
"He doesn't want his chandeliers shook out of the ceiling," O'Dell added.
Bates said he also heard the blast.
"That was a pretty loud bang," Bates said. "I was doing other things.
"I didn't feel anything here, but the percussion was pretty intense.
"I didn't have any issues with power or equipment," he added.
O'Dell's wife said the couple's ceiling was cracked after the explosion.
When The Register-Herald investigated the blasts around 5 p.m. Thursday, Appalachian Aggregates was closed, according to the company website.
The company is based in Bluefield, Va., according to the website.