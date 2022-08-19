Viktor Bielkin, left, and Anatolii Slobodianik, sift through the rubble of the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design, where they're maintenance workers, after it was hit in an early morning rocket attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Russia continued to shell towns and villages in Ukraine's embattled eastern Donetsk region, according to regional authorities, where Russian forces are pushing to overtake areas still held by Ukraine.