Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich has denied requests for lighter sentences by two men who pleaded guilty to targeting women for robberies in 2018.
In March, Zachery Alexander Cernuto, then 25, had pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, including 41 counts of fraud with an access device, three counts of first-degree robbery and malicious assault.
Cernuto admitted he and a co-defendant, 25-year-old James Gavin Lowe Jr. of Beckley, would drive beside older female victims and grab their purses. The driver would accelerate, often resulting in victims, including a woman in her 80s who has since died, being dragged across parking lots.
Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller had argued for 60 years in prison for Cernuto during his May sentencing hearing.
"The defendants didn't commit one impulsive act, but a series of premeditated acts against women they believed to be elderly," Keller said. "Nothing less than a 60-year penitentiary sentence would address the gravity of these violent crimes."
Despite defense attorney Rusty Wooton's request that Dimlich order Cernuto, who told the court he had a drug addiction problem, to consider an alternative sentence, such as the Anthony Correctional Center for Youthful Offenders, Dimlich sentenced Cernuto, who faced similar charges in South Carolina, to 50 years.
Lowe, Cernuto's co-defendant, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to 41 similar charges, and Dimlich had issued a 50-year sentence for Lowe in February.
In August, Lowe asked Dimlich to reconsider his sentence. His attorney, John Wooton, said Dimlich had had no prior criminal history and that his role was not as large as Cernuto's in the robberies.
In November, Cernuto had asked Dimlich to reconsider his sentence, too.
Attorney Rusty Wooton argued that Chris Parker, who had pleaded guilty to a stream of armed robberies, had been given a 10-year sentence after accepting a plea deal from Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Gallaher. Wooton compared the sentences and asked the judge to reconsider Cernuto’s sentence, according to court records supplied by Tom Truman, Dimlich’s law clerk.
Keller presented evidence of Cernuto’s criminal record, including a March 2014 conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a charge of interference of custody in Cleveland, Ohio.
In both cases, Dimlich had declined to issue an immediate ruling and said he would examine case law and issue a ruling at a later date.
On Dec. 11, he denied the requests by both men, ruling that each would serve his 50-year sentence.
Dimlich wrote that the sentences were within statutory limitations established under state law and each sentence was 10 years less than the prosecutor had requested for the crimes.