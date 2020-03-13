Learn the steps to puppy training at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville Thursday, March 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Participants will teach their dogs commands, such as “sit,” along with crate, potty and leash training.
The cost is $25, and registration is required by Monday, March 23.
For more information or to register for the class, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
Jordan Hatfield