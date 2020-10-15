Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 400 block of Midway Road in Lanark for a shooting on Thursday, Oct. 8, according to a press release issued Oct. 15.
Deputies found James Richard Moore III had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. James was taken to BARH and later died.
The Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in located David Moore in reference to this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-7867.