While K-12 student enrollment in West Virginia public schools fell 1.6 percent this past year, the dive was deeper in all but one of nine county school districts across southern West Virginia.
Greenbrier County schools have lost 8.7 percent of their student population since the 2012-13 school year, but in a better showing than its peers, it counted 1.0 percent fewer students this year compared to last.
More troubling for school and civic leaders is that the overall trend is accelerating throughout the region.
From school year 2012-13 through 2016-17, nine regional county school districts lost 4.9 percent of their combined student population. Over the past five school years, the loss jumped to 8.2 percent.
The trend held for all regional school districts, some more pronounced than others.
McDowell County suffered a loss of 4.8 percent of students from school year 2018-19 to 2019-20 – by far the steepest retreat of all counties in the region. By comparison, area school districts combined counted an average of 2.3 percent fewer students in the past year.
In the past five years, McDowell County has lost 14.3 percent of its student population.
The impact will show up when school administrators draw down on staff and, likely, teaching positions next year. Because the state school funding formula is, for the most part, based on enrollment, there will be fewer dollars handed out by the state unless the Legislature or counties make adjustments this coming year. With state tax revenues falling short of expectations so far this fiscal year, school budget cuts most likely are on the horizon.
Raleigh County, with the largest student population of all southern West Virginia school districts, lost 237 students – or 2.0 percent of its total – since last school year. The county has lost student population in at least each of the last nine years, falling 9.5 percent – 1,190 students – in that time.
Monroe and Summers counties, claiming the smallest enrollments in the region, are the only districts in southern West Virginia that have not lost student population in each of the past nine years.
Summers showed some resiliency earlier this decade, climbing two consecutive school years before joining all others in the downward spiral.
In the past year, Summers had 38 fewer students than the prior year, a loss of 2.6 percent. And while its 0.6 percent enrollment decline in the combined five school years beginning in 2012-13, the pace quickened to 7.9 percent total the past five school years. This fall, the school district counted 1,448 students, K-12.
Over the past nine academic years, double-digit enrollment declines have occurred in McDowell (20.1 percent) Fayette (13.1 percent), Wyoming (11.7 percent), Nicholas (11.1 percent) and Mercer (10.2 percent).
Like McDowell County, Fayette’s losses are accelerating faster than other districts in the region. From 2012-13 to 2016-17, Fayette saw 5.5 percent fewer students come through its school doors. Over the last five years, the enrollment loss was 10.4 percent.
Fayette County posted an all-schools enrollment of 5,969 this fall, 898 fewer than in 2012-13.