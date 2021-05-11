With some $624 million in federal money poised to drop into municipal and county bank accounts across West Virginia in the next few weeks, some of the state’s larger cities are forming advisory committees to identify projects for funding, while others are relying on in-house staff to select the spending targets. Public announcements have already been made about priorities in some corners of the Mountain State.
But in Greenbrier County, public officials are playing their cards closer to the vest, brushing aside requests for “best guesses” and other speculation about which projects are most likely to find cash flowing their way from the American Rescue Plan Act’s fountain of riches.
Asked if Greenbrier officials would seek input from residents or form an advisory committee as Charleston is doing, county commission President Lowell Rose quipped, “We’ve already gotten 5,000 pieces of advice.”
Rose and Commissioner Mike McClung both said they’ve been deluged with suggestions from the proverbial “man on the street.” Neither saw the need for a public forum.
Declining to speculate on how they might spend this latest round of federal pandemic relief money, commissioners fell in line with leaders at the county’s largest two cities — Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs — in citing a lack of concrete guidelines for how the ARPA funds can be spent.
“No direction has been received yet,” Commissioner Tammy Tincher said recently, noting the National Association of Counties is working with the U.S. Treasury Department to nail down the details.
Complicating the decision-making process even further is determining what additional money could be coming down the pike in more targeted batches. No one wants to commit to spending ARPA funds on a project that soon could be funded via a narrowly defined broadband or education or health grant.
It’s all about getting the most “bang for the bucks,” and all are aware that a massive infrastructure bill is now making its way through Congress.
Most counties and municipalities are scheduled to receive half of their ARPA allocation around May 10, with the other half being deposited 12 months later.
According to figures provided by Sen. Joe Manchin’s Office, Greenbrier County will receive $6.72 million in ARPA funding ($3.36 million this year and an equal amount next year), Lewisburg will get $1.58 million over the two-year span, and White Sulphur Springs will receive $980,000 spread over two years.
White Sulphur Springs Mayor Bruce Bowling is taking nothing on faith at this point.
“We don’t have the money yet, and we don’t have any guidelines on what we can spend the money on once we do get it,” he told The Register-Herald. “Once we get the money and the guidelines, we will made a decision on how to spend it.”
Lewisburg city manager Misty Hill said her primary concern at the moment is accessing the federal CARES Act funding that the city is due. That funding, she said, is now paying for a new facade for City Hall and synthetic turf for a youth ball field at Hollowell Park, among other projects.
Lewisburg City Council held a brief discussion about the anticipated ARPA funding at the April 20 meeting. But while that conversation centered on the possibility of applying those funds toward a $610,566 street/sidewalk/stormwater project at the intersection of Chestnut Street and GMS Drive, Hill emphasized such an expenditure is far from decided.
“The project has been in the city’s plans for so many years, it was on everybody’s minds,” she noted.
With the guidelines still being refined in Washington, however, Hill said there’s no way to know for certain if the GMS Drive project will end up meeting the requirements for ARPA funding.
“This is very complicated,” she said. “At the last meeting I attended, those running the meeting were very stringent in telling us we need to be cautious with this federal money.”
She said the state Auditor’s Office has indicated that, at the end of the day, it appears only infrastructure projects — transportation, water and sewer, storm water and, possibly, broadband — will be allowed to use ARPA money.
That flies in the face of the text of the American Rescue Plan Act itself, which casts a relatively wide net across potential expenditures. So long as costs are incurred no later than Dec. 31, 2024, governmental units may spend ARPA funds “to respond to the public health emergency (with respect to Covid-19) or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.”
Hill said she expects to learn more when she attends an ARPA meeting led by Sen. Manchin in Beckley on May 21.
County officials said they are aware that the first slice of their ARPA funds must be used to cover budget losses attributed to the pandemic. In the case of Greenbrier, however, that’s a relatively small amount.
“The only line items in our budget significantly affected by Covid were hotel/motel taxes,” Tincher said.
In order to determine how much needs to be backfilled, the Auditor’s Office told commissioners that they would need to look at the figures for hotel/motel taxes collected in 2019 and calculate the following year’s shortfall.
Greenbrier is also in a somewhat unique position in that the county has an active TIF (tax increment financing) district in which many of its current infrastructure projects are located.
Greenbrier County’s White Sulphur Springs TIF District is a geographic area that, in addition to the city itself, also encompasses the unincorporated community of Caldwell and other acreage in and around the Spa City. A TIF allows a government entity to set aside new property taxes that result from development within the district. That revenue is then used for local infrastructure and economic development projects.
Several such projects are already underway or on the verge of starting in Caldwell and White Sulphur, using TIF funds and, therefore, having no need of federal aid.
Pressed about what kind of project Greenbrier County might use its ARPA windfall on, Rose said a long-planned waterline extension from Rainelle to Charmco is one possibility. Before any decision can be made on financing that project, Rose said, the county will need to ascertain if the state is going to provide funding.
While none of the three commissioners anticipate a collaborative project with one or more of the county’s municipalities, Tincher and McClung noted such a project would need to be coordinated by Region 4 Planning and Development Council.
Other Greenbrier County municipalities anticipating funding from ARPA are (two-year totals shown):
• Alderson — $470,000
• Falling Spring (Renick) — $80,000
• Rainelle — $630,000
• Ronceverte — $690,000
• Rupert — $370,000
Funding totals are based on population. Smaller cities and towns (which are designated as non-entitlement units of local government) are also subject to a cap of 75 percent of the most recent budget as of Jan. 27, 2020.
