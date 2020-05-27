The Beckley Board of Zoning Appeals is set to decide next month on a petition by the non-profit The Carpenter's Corner for a conditional use permit to operate its kitchen at the former Tudor's building on Fourth Street.
The Carpenter's Corner, a volunteer feeding ministry which serves an average of 150 people a day, has been renting space from First Christian Church in downtown Beckley for several years.
Around 40 churches support the ministry, which aims to meet the spiritual and physical needs of people in the community, according to volunteers.
In November, Scott Lawson, president of the ministry's board of directors, announced that The Carpenter's Corner would be moving to the old Tudor's building at the corner of Fourth Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive.
The Tudor's property is zoned as Residential-1, accommodating only one-family dwellings.
For years, former state senator Oshel Craigo operated a Tudor's Biscuit World restaurant at the building under a conditional use permit. After Tudor's vacated the lot, Craigo deeded the property to The Carpenter's Corner.
Now, the Beckley Board of Zoning Appeals must grant The Carpenter's Corner a conditional use permit if the building is to be used as a feeding kitchen.
"Without that, there's very limited use for that building," said city attorney Bill File.
Under city code, File said, a building that is unoccupied for longer than one year reverts to its original zoning status. In this case, R-1.
The Carpenter's Corner was not welcome on Prince Street in recent years by some downtown business owners who have complained that the ministry's clients sit on doorsteps and block business. Some have accused the clients of being homeless — a claim that many of the clients, volunteers and First Christian Church Pastor Don Snyder have characterized as a false representation of the people who have lunch at The Carpenter's Corner.
Many of the clients told The Register-Herald in November that they work minimum wage jobs and pay rent and utility bills that leave little money for food. The Carpenter's Corner assists them by providing one meal a day, five and sometimes six days per week.
In November, Snyder told Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver, prior to a commission meeting, that the service that The Carpenter's Corner provides for the poor is at the heart of the controversy.
"They don’t want them out,” Snyder had said. “They want them closed. That’s the truth of the matter. They want it closed.
“They don’t want it in uptown Beckley,” he told Tolliver. “They don’t want it on Fourth Street. There’s no place up in Beckley where it can go, where folks will be happy.”
While Dobre Zuppa owner Becky Zupanik welcomed The Carpenter's Corner to 4th Street in November, Lawson said Tuesday that residents of nearby Moore Addition have told him that they do not want The Carpenter's Corner to be at Tudor's.
Some Oakwood Avenue business owners, including Chad Hutchinson and Richard Whitman, told local media that they did not want a feeding ministry in their neighborhood.
Lawson said Tuesday that he anticipates hearing from people oposed to the move.
"They sent an email with concerns about having people coming from The Carpenter's Corner, that they're going to be in the neighborhood, and that kind of thing," said Lawson. "I think there will be some folks that speak in opposition.
"We're not asking for a re-zone," he added. "We're not asking for anyone's approval to run a soup kitchen in a building that wasn't previously approved for food (service).
"I don't anticipate or see where there could be any issue, but I guess, you never know."
The meeting had originally been set for April but was later postponed becvause of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawson said.
Beckley Board of Zoning Appeals President Robert File said Tuesday that the board scheduled the June hearing at the request of Chief Zoning Officer Bob Cannon.
Robert File is the brother of city attorney Bill File.
Bill File said Tuesday that he can make no prediction of the decision that the Board of Zoning Appeals will likely make on the question of The Carpenter's Corner.
"Right now, it's only a R-1, residential zone, and no activity whatsoever could be done there, basically, with the exception for one family," he said. "So that's why it goes to the Board of Zoning Appeals, which is standard procedure on property that has been zoned as this has."
Cannon was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday afternoon.
The hearing will be June 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. in Beckley Common Council chambers. Face masks are required.
Lawson reported that The Carpenter's Corner is currently offering take-out meals from First Christian Church, in response to COVID-19.
He said that Chick-fil-A has donated enough meals to feed 350 people and that Q'Doba has donated meals for 175 people.
"That has been helpful to us, in terms of having food to feed the needy in the community," he said.