The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg will host a briefing for members of the media and the public, during which public health officials and others will answer questions about Greenbrier County’s readiness for a health emergency.
The briefing will take place in the Grand Hall of WVSOM’s Clinical Evaluation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials who will be available to respond to questions about the local disease prevention and coordination effort include Greenbrier County Commissioner and Board of Health President Lowell Rose, Greenbrier County 911 director Mike Honaker, county health officer Dr. Carolyn Bridgett Morrison and other health care providers.
According to a media release issued by the county commission, this briefing — also billed as a “COVID-19 roundtable meeting” — “will be part of an ongoing public education campaign for the Greenbrier Valley and the region, should a crisis develop.”
“The public needs to be aware of the planning taking place on the local level,” Lowell Rose said in the release. “We want to educate people so that they know Greenbrier County and West Virginia have a preparedness plan for incidents such as pandemics and other emergencies that may occur.”