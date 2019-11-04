New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and consulting partner Noah Wilson of Emergent Opportunities, Inc., will host a public event Tuesday to discuss the future of the outdoor industry in the New River Gorge region.
Outdoor NRG is an economic development initiative led by the NRGRDA bringing together a broad coalition of partners interested in developing the region's outdoor industry and broader outdoor economy.
“Noah’s work with the Outdoor Gear Builders in Asheville, N.C., is impressive,” said Joseph Brouse, NRGRDA executive director.
“They have created a network of more than 30 member companies and are growing. New businesses are starting up, and outdoor gear manufacturers from elsewhere are moving their headquarters there. The New River Gorge region is primed for the expansion of this industry.”
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent. Advance registration is encouraged.