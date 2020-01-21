Gov. Jim Justice joined Cabell County Del. Daniel Linville on Monday to award more than $4,400 to a pair of West Virginia public employees whose suggestions for streamlining work processes in their respective offices resulted in significant cost savings to the state.
The state’s Employee Suggestion Award Board (ESAB) incentivizes state employees to make suggestions about ways their offices could be working more efficiently, with the goal of cutting back on unnecessary costs. If an employee’s suggestion is adopted and implemented, the employee will receive a portion of the amount saved in return.
The board, which was originally established in 1981, had been dormant for more than half a decade, until Linville spearheaded an effort to revive the ESAB. He now serves as the board’s chair.
On Monday, Justice and Linville presented a ceremonial check totaling $2,607.18 to Judy Lupson, who works at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s headquarters in the Kanawha City area of Charleston, for her suggestion of streamlining the process of collecting septic tank groundwater protection fees from applicants for on-site sewage disposal systems.
Prior to the change, county health offices would gather the applicant’s information and forward it to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR would then send the information to Lupson’s office with the DEP, which would send an invoice to the applicant. Lupson noted that the applicants, who had only dealt directly with the county health offices, were reluctant to pay the DEP’s invoices.
Lupson’s approved suggestion was that the county health offices should collect the fees from the applicant up front. From there, the DEP would bill the health agencies for half of the fee amount, eliminating the need to deal directly with the applicant and minimizing the number of steps in the process.
The new method resulted in savings of more than $13,000 in its first year of being implemented.
For all adopted suggestions, the maximum cash award is limited to 20 percent of the first year’s estimated savings, as established by the head of the affected spending unit, or $16,000, whichever is less.
Employee suggestion awards are available to public employees across all agencies of state government, with certain exceptions.
Lupson is one of two state employees who have received awards for their suggestions since the ESAB’s re-activation.
LoriJan Woodward, who works with the DHHR’s Board of Review in Martinsburg, was awarded $1,831.03 for suggesting that her office should implement and utilize videoconferencing equipment for their hearings.
Prior to this change, all Board of Review hearing officers had to physically travel to hearings in the 29 counties that did not use videoconferencing technology.
The new method resulted in savings of more than $9,100 in just its first year of being implemented.